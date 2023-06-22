"Done on L-G's order": Aatishi after portion of temple razed in Delhi's Mandawali

Amid a fresh tussle between the Aam Admi Party and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the demolition of a portion of a temple in the Mandwali area was carried out on the "orders" of the latter. She claimed that more such demolitions in the national capital were in the works.

"The demolition of the portion of a temple in the Mandwali area was carried out on the orders of L-G," Atishi told ANI on Thursday. AAP leader said the (demolition) proposal was put forward by the religious committee of the Home Department.

"It was forwarded to then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had disapproved of all the demolitions in the Capital. He had warned against carrying out any such activities," the AAP leader said. "Today, the temple demolition drive was done on the instructions of Vinak Kumar Saxena, the political representative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party," Aatishi alleged, adding that her party will stage a protest and write to the L-G, seeking reversal of plans to carry out further demolitions in the national capital.

"When the file (demolition) file reached the L-G office, he overruled Manish Sisodia's instructions," Atishi alleged. The L-G office did not respond to the allegation till the time of filing this report.

"This isn't the only temple to be razed in Delhi. L-G Sahab has ordered the demolition of ten more temples in the Capital," the minister alleged further. "He (L-G) also instructed that no file related to the demolition of the temple would be sent to the elected government in Delhi but will only be routed to the L-G office through the chief secretary," the AAP leader added.

Following the demolition exercise, locals staged a protest in the area. Police were deployed to enforce law and order situation after women, armed with sticks, opposed the razing of the portion of the temple. (ANI)

