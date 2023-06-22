Mehbooba Mufti takes time off for pilgrimage in Bihar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who reached Bihar on Thursday to attend the opposition meet scheduled a day later, took some time off for a brief pilgrimage.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party chief, who has been shunning media spotlight since landing at the Patna airport in the morning, shared details of her trip to Bodh Gaya and Nalanda district on her Twitter handle.

''Paid obeisance at Yousuf Shah Chak’s grave in Bihar. As the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir, his resting place symbolises the ties between Kashmir and Bihar,” she tweeted, while sharing pictures of herself at the tomb of the 16th century king in Biswak, falling in Nalanda district.

''Unfortunately the site is in absolute disrepair and ruins. Appeal @NitishKumar ji to take steps to preserve this relic of history,” added Mufti, drawing the attention of the chief minister of Bihar, who hails from Nalanda and is hosting Friday's meeting. Mufti, who was the last chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir prior to abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent split of the state into two Union Territories, later went to the internationally renowned Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya.

''Was an extraordinary experience to visit Bodhgaya in Bihar where Buddha attained enlightenment under a banyan tree. Its serenity & sacred energy moved me deeply. In an India riven by division, I hope his remarkable teachings steer us towards the path of peace and compassion,'' said Mufti, who resigned as chief minister in 2018, after running a coalition government with BJP for over two years.

She co-founded the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in 2020, with Farooq Abdullah, who is also expected here for the opposition meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)