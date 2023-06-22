Left Menu

New chapter added to Indo-US ties: Modi after talks with Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:55 IST
New chapter added to Indo-US ties: Modi after talks with Biden

Washington, Jun 22 (PTI) A ''new chapter'' has been added to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after his comprehensive talks with US President Joe Biden, who asserted that the ties between the two nations are among the ''most consequential'' in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic in any time in history.

''Today holds special importance in the history of India-US relations'', Modi said in his statement at a joint press conference with Biden.

Announcing India's decision to join Artemis Accords, Modi said we have taken a new leap in our space cooperation.

The Prime Minister said he and President Biden discussed several regional and global issues during the meeting.

''We both agree governments, businesses & academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership,'' Modi said.

On his part, Biden said, ''Together, we are unlocking the shared future of the world which I believed to be unlimited potential.'' He also said that he was struck by the ability of the two nations to find new areas of cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India
4
Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from government:

Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023