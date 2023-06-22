New chapter added to Indo-US ties: Modi after talks with Biden

Washington, Jun 22 (PTI) A ''new chapter'' has been added to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after his comprehensive talks with US President Joe Biden, who asserted that the ties between the two nations are among the ''most consequential'' in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic in any time in history.

''Today holds special importance in the history of India-US relations'', Modi said in his statement at a joint press conference with Biden.

Announcing India's decision to join Artemis Accords, Modi said we have taken a new leap in our space cooperation.

The Prime Minister said he and President Biden discussed several regional and global issues during the meeting.

''We both agree governments, businesses & academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership,'' Modi said.

On his part, Biden said, ''Together, we are unlocking the shared future of the world which I believed to be unlimited potential.'' He also said that he was struck by the ability of the two nations to find new areas of cooperation.

