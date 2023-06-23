"If we win Bihar, we can win across country", Kharge while addressing party workers in Patna

Left Menu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday addressed the party workers at Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram and said that if the party wins in Bihar they can win across the country.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:35 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday addressed the party workers at Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram and said that if the party wins in Bihar they can win across the country. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader KC Venugopal were also present at the party office ahead of the Opposition leaders' meeting.

"If we win Bihar, then we can win across the country," Kharge said while addressing the party workers in Patna. He also appealed to the people to unite and work in favour of the country and its democracy.

"I appeal to you to come together despite differences and work in favour of the country and its democracy. We must take forward what Rahul Gandhi has started," he said. The party office is covered with posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders.

The Congress leaders reached Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomed Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on their arrival.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting. (ANI)

