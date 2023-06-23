J-K: Amit Shah arrives in Jammu, to lay foundation stone of various projects

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived at Jammu airport and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects.

Earlier, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand welcome at the White House portrays the "success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy." He added that the honours conferred upon PM Modi are a source of pride for every Indian.

"A grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy. A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, posting a video of the event on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on Thursday to a ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)