Left Menu

"Give us good wishes," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Opposition leaders' meeting in Patna

"Give us good wishes," Mamta said before attending the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 12:47 IST
"Give us good wishes," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Opposition leaders' meeting in Patna
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she expected a good outcome at the meeting from the Opposition leaders' meeting being held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence here today. "Give us good wishes," Mamata told reporters as she left Patna Circuit House, where is staying to attend the meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The aim of the meeting is to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

On Thursday, the West Bengal Chief Minister had said that the Opposition leaders will fight together "like a family" to take on the NDA "one to one". Mamata Banerjee who arrived in Patna a day before had called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav and his son and state deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

"It was wonderful to meet Lalu Prasad Yadavji. He is a senior leader. Unfortunately, he was in jail for so many days and then was hospitalised for a long time. It was good to see him. I cannot share the details of the meeting right now. All I can say is that we are here to fight collectively, like a family," she said. The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others are among those participating in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023