Left Menu

PM Modi fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370: CM Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:17 IST
PM Modi fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370: CM Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370 in Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Addressing a function on the death anniversary of Mookerjee, Adityanath hailed his ''sacrifice for saving Kashmir'' and for ''ensuring the unity of India'', a statement said.

The Chief Minister said Kashmir's situation after Independence was progressively deteriorating due to Congress' shortsightedness.

''In such circumstances, Dr. Mookerjee raised a slogan for the country, opposing the creation of separate laws for Jammu and Kashmir and granting separate recognition to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mookerjee launched a movement with the slogan -- ''Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge (There cannot be two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags in one nation)'' -- and was also arrested during that period, Adityanath said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream by permanently removing Article 370 in Kashmir,'' he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the crucial role played by Mookerjee in resisting the Partition.

Adityanath also said it was due to Mookerjee's patriotism that he was given the responsibility of shaping India's industrial policy after Independence as the first Minister of Industries and Food.

Mookerjee also very open in his criticism of appeasement politics by the government, which posed a threat to the unity and national integrity of India, the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023