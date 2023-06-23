NESO questions PM's 'silence' on Manipur violence

Left Menu

It also demanded immediate steps by the Union government to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, torn by violence for over a month now. It didnt stop even after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. NESO said it will organise candlelight meets in the capitals of all the seven states of the region on June 28.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:56 IST
The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the violence in Manipur. It also demanded immediate steps by the Union government to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, torn by violence for over a month now. In a statement after a meeting of its member groups here, NESO expressed "surprise at the silence'' of Modi. "The PM must end this silence and take result-oriented steps. This silence is proving his lack of sense of responsibility towards the region," NESO president Samuel Jyrwa and secretary-general Mutsikhoyo Yhobo said. The organisation's chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya added, ''Both the state and central governments have failed to control the violence. It didn't stop even after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.'' NESO said it will organise candlelight meets in the capitals of all the seven states of the region on June 28. Leaders and representatives of All Assam Students' Union, Karbi Students' Union, Garo Students' Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, All Manipur Students' Union, Naga Students' Federation, Tripura Students' Federation and Mizo Zirlai Pawl were present at the meeting. Over 100 people have lost lives in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out more than a month ago.

