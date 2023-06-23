Opposition meet in Patna: What is the track record of all these political leaders who have assembled there, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Slamming the opposition meet, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asked to see the 'track record' of the leaders assembled in Bihar today including those from Congress. Owaisi was speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, on Friday. Taking a jibe at the central government, Owaisi confronted the media on various issues.

"What is the track record of all these political leaders who have assembled there?" Owaisi said. "Narendra Modi made CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) law which itself discriminates among people on the basis of religion. Wherever there is a BJP government, houses are demolished over false allegations. Mob lynchings are done. People are killed in the name of cows", said the AIMIM Chief.

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code, he said, "Previous law commission sought a report from us. We said that the country does not need the UCC. The law commission agreed. Now, a law commission has been established which has sought an opinion from us. We will give our opinion and share it with the media fraternity. The Prime Minister says in America that discrimination does not happen here in India. In Manipur, 300 churches were burnt. What was that if not discrimination? The DGP (Director General of Police) in Manipur, who belonged to the tribal community, was suspended. What was that?" On being asked about the Prime Minister's press conference in the USA and that he has not held a single press conference in India in nine years, Owaisi said, "The Prime Minister talks to the selective media persons during the elections".

"His nine years of track record says that he (PM Modi) has brushed aside the Muslims politically. His party does not give tickets to the Muslims. The government has reduced the budget of the Ministry of Minorities by 40 per cent. What is this if not discrimination"? he further said. On being asked about the all-party meeting, called by the Union Home Ministry, which is to be held in Manipur, the AIMIM Chief said, "Manipur has been burning for a month. You (the BJP government) could not stop that. Today, you are calling an all-party meeting. What will happen in the meeting? We were expecting the Prime Minister to visit Manipur. But the government has turned out to be a complete failure in the state. There is no rule of law in the state".

Talking further about the mega opposition meeting in Patna, he said "I have not invited because I would have spitted the truth. The second is that there is Shiv Sena involved in the meeting. Has it become secular now? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the meeting supported the centre over the abrogation of article 370. Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister by joining hands with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). If your purpose is to defeat PM Modi, then what is your own agenda?" "Even I do not want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again in 2024. But I want to ask them what is their own agenda", added the AIMIM Chief. (ANI)

