Kremlin says Putin getting round the clock reports on attempted armed mutiny - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting round the clock updates from all relevant state security agencies on the measures being taken to thwart an attempted armed mutiny, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

Russia earlier on Friday accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

