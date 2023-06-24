Left Menu

U.S. encourages more steps to de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 06:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 06:43 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan encouraged more steps to restore calm between Israel and the Palestinians during a call with his Israeli counterpart, the White House said in a readout on Friday, following a surge in violence.

There has been some of the worst violence in years involving Palestinians, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the West Bank in the past week.

Sullivan "extended sincere condolences to the Israeli people for the June 20 terrorist attack by Hamas" during a conversation with National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and "also expressed deep concern over the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians," the readout said.

