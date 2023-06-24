Left Menu

New and proud journey of India-US ties has begun: PM Modi

New India knows its direction and has no confusion about its decisions and resolve, he said and added that its potential is turning into performance.India is the mother of democracy and the US is the champion of modern democracy, and the world is watching the strengthening of ties of two great democracies, the prime minister said.

Updated: 24-06-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:40 IST
Wrapping up his four-day State Visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that a new and proud journey of India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond.

Addressing a cheerful gathering of Indian community members here, Modi said the full potential of partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised and their ties is all about making the world better again in the 21st century.

The two countries have seen convergence on global issues and their growing ties will be a boost for ''make in India and make for world'' efforts, he said, referring to agreements on technology transfer, boosting manufacturing and strengthening industrial supply chain.

Both countries are taking strong steps for a better future, said the prime minister at the community address, which was the last programme of Modi in the US. He will now fly to Egypt on a State Visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. He announced that people of Indian origin will not have to leave the US for getting H-1B visa renewal, drawing massive praise from people present in the hall and outside listening to him. New India knows its direction and has no confusion about its decisions and resolve, he said and added that its potential is turning into performance.

India is the mother of democracy and the US is the champion of modern democracy, and the world is watching the strengthening of ties of two great democracies, the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi during his US State Visit held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress. He also addressed young entrepreneurs and met top CEOs.

