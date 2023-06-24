Left Menu

False information about tent collapse delayed visit to Jamwaramgarh: Rajasthan CM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that false information about a tent collapse due to a dust storm delayed his visit to Jamwaramgarh by an hour.He later visited an inflation relief camp and addressed a public meeting at Jamwaramgarh in the Jaipur district.Addressing the meeting on Friday, Gehlot said, It was told that there was a dust storm and the tent has collapsed.

False information about tent collapse delayed visit to Jamwaramgarh: Rajasthan CM
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that ''false information'' about a tent collapse due to a dust storm delayed his visit to Jamwaramgarh by an hour.

He later visited an inflation relief camp and addressed a public meeting at Jamwaramgarh in the Jaipur district.

Addressing the meeting on Friday, Gehlot said, ''It was told that there was a dust storm and the tent has collapsed. Because of this false information, I waited for an hour.'' ''Upon arriving here, I came to know that people were sitting in the heat waiting. It bothers me. One hour wasted without any reason,'' he said.

Later, Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Anita Kumari Khateek, posted in Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), was suspended. However, the reason for the suspension was not mentioned in the order.

Sources said that she was engaged in the preparations for the chief minister's visit to the inflation relief camp in Jamwaramgarh.

