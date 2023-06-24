Russian President Putin to give televised address soon - TASS cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a televised address soon, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he wants to oust the leadership of the Defence Ministry over its purported incompetence and has posted videos of himself in the southern Russian city of Rostov where the Russian army has one of its headquarters.

