"United against fascist forces...," says Tejashwi Yadav on Opposition parties meet

"Leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were present in the opposition meeting. We have decided to stay united against the fascist forces," Deputy CM said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said all the Opposition parties present in th meeting have decided to stay united against the fascist forces. On Friday, the Opposition meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were present in the opposition meeting. We have decided to stay united against the fascist forces," Deputy CM said. He further said that we have united as per the demand of the people. This is the election of people.

When asked about AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal he said, "No one is upset and the meeting was fruitful." After the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna. The Opposition parties picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

The next meeting of the Opposition parties would be held in Shimla next month, announced Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024," said Kharge after the meeting in Patna. (ANI)

