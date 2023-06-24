Estonia boosts security on Russian border, PM Kallas says
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Estonia
Estonia has strengthened its border security and urges people not to travel to any part of neighbouring Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Saturday.
"I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country," Kallas tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement