Poland says PM Morawiecki discussed Russia with EU's Michel

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the situation in Russia with European Council President Charles Michel, a Polish government spokesman said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister @MorawieckiM is holding further consultations on the current situation in Russia," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter. "He spoke today, among others with the President of the European Council @CharlesMichel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)