Poland says PM Morawiecki discussed Russia with EU's Michel
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-06-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:55 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the situation in Russia with European Council President Charles Michel, a Polish government spokesman said on Saturday.
"Prime Minister @MorawieckiM is holding further consultations on the current situation in Russia," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter. "He spoke today, among others with the President of the European Council @CharlesMichel."
