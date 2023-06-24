Manipur situation is due to failure of governance: DMK MP

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva slammed the central government on Friday saying that the situation in Manipur is not a breakdown of law and order but a failure of governance in the state and the union government. "It is not law and order breakdown to be controlled by police and army or Assam Rifles. It is a failure of the governance in the state and the union government," Tiruchi Siva said after the all-party meeting on the situation in Manipur on Friday.

Speaking about the all-party meeting, Siva said, "We expressed our concern about the incidents that are going on in Manipur for the past more than 50 days. Hundreds have been killed, thousands injured, and around 60,000 were displaced. The situation is getting worse and worse there." Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response in the all-party meeting which he chaired, the DMK MP said, "The Home Minister just listened to every one of us. He said that he is looking after the issue and asked us to trust him in restoring peace. 'Trust me', is all he had to say."

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not expressing a word of condolence on the situation in Manipur, Tiruchi Siva said, "The PM has not expressed his concern. This is more saddening." The DMK MP said that the opposition had requested for an all-party delegation to be sent to Manipur. However, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to it saying that the central government has deployed more police forces to contain the situation.

"We requested that the all-party delegation has to be sent to Manipur. He said we have deployed more police," Tiruchi Siva said. (ANI)

