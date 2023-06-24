Left Menu

Uddhav shared dais with people who opposed Ram temple, Bal Thackeray's ideology: Maha CM

In a jibe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais at the Patna meeting of Opposition parties with those people who had opposed Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.Shinde also took potshots at Thackeray for his announcement of a morcha against corruption in the Mumbai civic body.Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais with Mehbooba Mufti and fodder scam accused Lalu Yadav.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:26 IST
Uddhav shared dais with people who opposed Ram temple, Bal Thackeray's ideology: Maha CM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during his address from Birla House in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a jibe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais at the Patna meeting of Opposition parties with those people who had opposed Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Shinde also took potshots at Thackeray for his announcement of a morcha against ''corruption'' in the Mumbai civic body.

''Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais with Mehbooba Mufti and fodder scam accused Lalu Yadav. And he (Uddhav) is going to oppose corruption in the Mumbai municipal corporation,'' the chief minister told reporters.

At the Patna meeting held on Friday, a total of 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the saffron party and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

'''Dilo ka Gatbandhan' with those who opposed Ram temple, (scrapping of) Article 370, and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray? I think we were right and we made the right decision last year,'' said Shinde, who heads Shiv Sena.

Shinde was referring to the rebellion led by him along with 39 MLAs last year against Thackeray's leadership, which led to the collapse of the MVA government.

He said that coming together of 15 parties which have lost their confidence is a testimony to the victory of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Queried on the Enforcement Directorate raiding places of Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Suraj Chavan and others in connection with the Covid hospital contracts case, Shinde ruled out a political vendetta.

''No action is taken as revenge. The Enforcement Directorate is taking action, not the state government. The case involves Rs 1,200 crore and this money belongs to the common people. There should be clarity in this issue,'' he said.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena-BJP government is completing a year in office and the cabinet will be expanded soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023