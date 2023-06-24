Chhattisgarh Cong: Markam says will follow Selja's orders, but no appointment order issued yet

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam on Saturday said he will follow state unit in-charge Kumari Selja's instructions, but had not made a fresh appointment of general secretary as sought by her till late in the evening. Selja on June 22 had reversed Markam's decision of six days earlier and reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state Congress. But the Pradesh Congress Committee had not issued any order appointing Ravi Ghosh yet, party sources said. The developments indicated that all was not well within the ruling party ahead of the year-end Assembly elections.

On Friday, Markam had told reporters in Rajnandgaon that "if there is any issue then we will sit, talk and sort it out.'' "She (Selja) is our guardian and guide. Chhattisgarh PCC follows her every order and instruction. There is the discipline in the Congress party and everyone follows the order of the high command and we will keep doing it," he had said.

Markam had on June 16 appointed Arun Sisodia as general secretary administration and organization in place of Ghosh who was made in-charge of Bastar Congress. Amarjeet Chawla, general secretary organization, was also given new responsibilities.

