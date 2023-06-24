Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong: Markam says will follow Selja's orders, but no appointment order issued yet

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam on Saturday said he will follow state unit in-charge Kumari Seljas instructions, but had not made a fresh appointment of general secretary as sought by her till late in the evening.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:01 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong: Markam says will follow Selja's orders, but no appointment order issued yet
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam on Saturday said he will follow state unit in-charge Kumari Selja's instructions, but had not made a fresh appointment of general secretary as sought by her till late in the evening. Selja on June 22 had reversed Markam's decision of six days earlier and reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state Congress. But the Pradesh Congress Committee had not issued any order appointing Ravi Ghosh yet, party sources said. The developments indicated that all was not well within the ruling party ahead of the year-end Assembly elections.

On Friday, Markam had told reporters in Rajnandgaon that "if there is any issue then we will sit, talk and sort it out.'' "She (Selja) is our guardian and guide. Chhattisgarh PCC follows her every order and instruction. There is the discipline in the Congress party and everyone follows the order of the high command and we will keep doing it," he had said.

Markam had on June 16 appointed Arun Sisodia as general secretary administration and organization in place of Ghosh who was made in-charge of Bastar Congress. Amarjeet Chawla, general secretary organization, was also given new responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023