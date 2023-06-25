YSRC, oppn lock horns over AP law and order situation, Kapu leader's letter to Pawan Kalyan

The political temperature in Andhra Pradesh is on rise with the main opposition party TDP gunning for ruling YSR Congress over the death of a minor boy and a prominent Kapu leader's strongly worded letter to Jena Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan on the latter's commitment to the community.

Maintaining the political tempo, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on June 23 launched 'Jagananna Suraksha', a month-long programme to reach out to all 1.6 crore households in the state to check for their unresolved grievances and solve them.

Scheduled across all the 15,004 village and ward secretariats, 'Jagananna Suraksha' will entail volunteers, village and ward secretariat employees visiting all the 5.3 crore people in the state in the next 10 days to identify unfulfilled eligible beneficiaries. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu tore into Reddy and the state government on June 19 following an incident in which a 15-year old boy was allegedly found burnt to death at Cherukupalli village in Bapatla district, and alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state. After visiting the boy's home, Naidu sought to know why the Chief Minister did not visit the victim's family and announced any financial aid, besides raking up the recent acid attack on a woman in Eluru town. Reacting to Pawan Kalyan's appeal to people to give him a chance as Chief Minister for the betterment of the state, former minister and influential Kapu community leader Mudragada Padhmanabham in a letter on June 20 questioned how the Jana Sena chief could unilaterally ask people to make him the CM when he is apparently keen to contest the 2024 Assembly elections in a coalition with the TDP and the BJP. "You should ask to be made the chief minister while contesting 175 seats (Assembly) but not while contesting in a coalition. It is ridiculous to think of yourself as the CM while contesting in a coalition," noted Padmanabham. The letter drew the ire of Jana Sena party leaders while the Kapu leaders in t he ruling YRSC demanded answers from Pawan Kalyan over the issue raised in it. Kalyan, who is on a 'yatra' atop his Varahi vehicle, continued his tirade against the CM and YSRCP leaders. The actor–politician is scheduled to address a public meeting in Malikipuram village today in Konaseema district. During a recent meeting, Kalyan announced that he is ready to become the chief minister, promising that he would make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in the country. Meanwhile, demonstrating BJP'sambitions for AP, several saffron party leaders actively took part in the Yoga Day celebrations across the state.

