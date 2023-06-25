Left Menu

Putin, Lukashenko hold another call after thwarted mutiny

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 20:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko spoke by phone on Sunday morning, Belarus' Belta news agency reported.

The two men spoke at least twice on Saturday. Lukashenko brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation and move to Belarus.

