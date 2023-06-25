Left Menu

Bihar: Man arrested for firing at former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad's event in Madhepura

"The accused Pankaj Kumar Nirala owed victim Sanjay Kumar Bhagat money. A scuffle broke out between them when Bhagat asked Nirala for his money. Nirala opened fire with his licensed pistol and one of the bullets hit Bhagat in his waist. Nirala has been arrested. Action is being taken to cancel the license of his pistol," police said.

Bihar: Man arrested for firing at former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad's event in Madhepura
A firing incident occurred at an event of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad in Madhepura, police said on Sunday. Following the firing, chaos ensued at the event.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Nirala and has been arrested in the case. According to the police, one person has been injured in the incident. He was shot by the accused over a money dispute.

"The accused Pankaj Kumar Nirala owed victim Sanjay Kumar Bhagat money. A scuffle broke out between them when Bhagat asked Nirala for his money. Nirala opened fire with his licensed pistol and one of the bullets hit Bhagat in his waist. Nirala has been arrested. Action is being taken to cancel the license of his pistol," police said. Further investigation is underway into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

