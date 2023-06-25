Left Menu

Greek conservatives lead in repeat election - exit poll

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:32 IST
Greek conservatives lead in repeat election - exit poll

Greek conservatives were leading over the leftists in a repeat election on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies showed.

Former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party was projected to win the vote with a clear majority. The exit poll gave New Democracy 40-44% of the vote versus 16.1-19.1% for Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party, which governed the country in 2015-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

