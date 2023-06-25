Left Menu

BJP's Sanyukt Morcha meeting to be held in Delhi on July 1

Bharatiya Janata Party Sanyukt Morcha meeting has been called in Delhi on July 1, party sources said.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party Sanyukt Morcha meeting has been called in Delhi on July 1, party sources said. According to sources, in this meeting, the National General Secretary of the party will also participate. On the completion of nine years of the PM Modi government, the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' will be reviewed and a report will be made regarding their work.

Under the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', all the prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing programs across the country. On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government are holding a grand rally across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country, sources said.

In the meeting, the upcoming elections and the program of the party will be discussed and a strategy will be chalked out, the sources further said. During the meeting, all the fronts will present their report to the party leadership regarding the review of the ongoing party program 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' and the expansion of the party.

The strategy will also be discussed regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including the upcoming five state assembly elections, they said. Earlier, BJP's Sanyukt Morcha meeting was held in Bihar's Patna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

