Left Menu

Friendship between India, US force for global good: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.Modis remarks came in response to a tweet by US President Joe Biden in which he said that the friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world.The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST
Friendship between India, US force for global good: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.

Modi's remarks came in response to a tweet by US President Joe Biden in which he said that the friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world.

''The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever,'' Biden tweeted sharing a video montage from Prime Minister Modi's recently concluded state visit to the US.

Tagging Biden's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, ''I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable.'' ''The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more,'' Modi said.

The prime minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi's address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023