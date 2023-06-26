Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day tour, set to visit different districts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to travel to various districts of Rajasthan and address public meetings. He will be visiting Udaipur, Salumbar and Dungarpur districts and will address public gatherings by participating in various programs.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:23 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day tour, set to visit different districts
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to travel to various districts of Rajasthan and address public meetings over the next three days. He will be visiting Udaipur, Salumbar and Dungarpur districts and will address public gatherings and participate in various programs.

On Monday his itinerary includes a night stay in Dungarpur. Chief Minister Gehlot will be on a tour of Nimbahera and Kapasan area of Chittorgarh on Tuesday where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects and address public gatherings.

Gehlot will be on a tour of Bundi and Kota districts on Wednesday, will participate in various programs, and will address public meetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023