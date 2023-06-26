Maa Shoolini Mela nurtures state's rich culture, ancient traditions: HP Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the Maa Shoolini Mela in Solan nurtures the rich culture of the state and its ancient traditions.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day state-level fair at Thodo Maidan in Solan district late on Sunday evening, Shukla said Himachal Pradesh is known as 'Devbhoomi' as several places in the state are named after local deities.

After paying obeisance at Maa Shoolini temple, the Governor attended the cultural programmes at the fair.

''This fair, held in honour of Solan's presiding deity, Maa Shoolini, is a centre of religious faith,'' a statement issued on Monday quoted Shukla as saying. "Our culture, traditions and work are centred on the gods and goddesses. These beliefs give us positivity and the strength to move forward", Shukla added.

At the Maa Shoolini Fair's opening ceremony on Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that the fair will be elevated to a national-level event from next year.

The Solan town is named after Shoolini Mata. Held every year in the month of June, the fair has special attractions, including a flower exhibition, games competitions and cultural events.

The highlight of the fair is the 'shobha yatra' or procession where the idol deity of Shoolini Mata is carried around the town in a palanquin. The goddess halts at her sister's place for three days and then returns to her own temple.

