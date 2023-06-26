Trudeau says aborted mutiny is an internal issue for Russia to work through

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that the aborted mutiny in Russia was an internal issue for Moscow to work through and that too much speculation over it could prove counterproductive. "Everyone has a lot of questions about what this actually means, but we don't yet have a lot of answers and too much speculation right now I think could probably be extremely counterproductive," Trudeau told reporters in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, after meeting leaders of Nordic countries.

Senior Russian officials rallied around President Vladimir Putin on Monday, after the aborted mutiny by mercenaries that appeared to pose the greatest threat to his grip on power of his 23-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)