Left Menu

Owaisi takes dig at PM Modi over Manipur violence, China

New India after all, he said.Targeting the NDA government, the AIMIM leader claimed that there are more ministers who are willing to attack a former US president than there are willing to name China.Is anyone surprised that more ministers in PMOIndia government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh the Hyderabad MP asked.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:21 IST
Owaisi takes dig at PM Modi over Manipur violence, China
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he hoped his foreign trip would give him enough courage to ''break his silence'' on the Manipur crisis and Chinese incursions.

In a tweet, he said, ''Let's hope the foreign trip by Modiji will give him enough courage to mention China now by name instead of succumbing to its bullying. And also break his silence on Manipur which continues to burn for nearly eight weeks now.'' ''More than 4000 weapons have been taken from state armories in Manipur and not one head has rolled. Let alone Kashmir, imagine a fraction of this happening in any opposition ruled state and the orchestrated outrage from our media. New India after all,'' he said.

Targeting the NDA government, the AIMIM leader claimed that there are more ministers who are willing to attack a former US president than there are willing to name China.

''Is anyone surprised that more ministers in @PMOIndia government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh?'' the Hyderabad MP asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023