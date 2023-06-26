Left Menu

Israeli reservist doctors threaten to refuse duty if judicial overhaul goes ahead

Around 300 Israeli military doctors in reserve units told the defence minister on Monday they will refuse to serve if the government pursues disputed legislation that would see the highest court stripped of most of its powers. Israeli lawmakers on Sunday began debating a bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, rebooting a judicial overhaul instigated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition that has stirred mass protests.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:07 IST
Israeli reservist doctors threaten to refuse duty if judicial overhaul goes ahead

Around 300 Israeli military doctors in reserve units told the defence minister on Monday they will refuse to serve if the government pursues disputed legislation that would see the highest court stripped of most of its powers.

Israeli lawmakers on Sunday began debating a bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, rebooting a judicial overhaul instigated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition that has stirred mass protests. The coalition says its goal is to balance the powers of the government, legislature and judiciary by reining in a Supreme Court they see as too interventionist. Those against the move say it would erode democracy by removing key checks and balances on government powers.

In a letter to the defence minister, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, doctors said they could not continue to volunteer for service when the government was "violating the basic contract between us and the state. "If there are no gatekeepers and there is no effective judicial review," the letter said, "we will not be able to trust our commanders when we are sent to military missions."

"We won't serve a dictatorship," it added. Anti-government demonstrations had prompted Netanyahu to suspend his judicial drive in March to allow compromise talks with opposition parties. He declared those talks fruitless last week and ordered some of the legislation to be revived.

Military reservists said they had continued to report for duty as they were giving time for compromise talks to produce results, but renewed calls to refuse call-ups when the talks broke down. The proposed changes, which include curbs on the court's ability to rule against the government, sparked frequent street protests before the March suspension. But they have continued weekly, with anti-overhaul activists blocking a major Tel Aviv highway on Saturday night.

Governing coalition lawmakers have indicated that the new bill will be a far softer version of previous proposals that had sought to almost totally eliminate the Supreme Court's power to rule against the executive. The opposition, however, says the new bill would still open the door to corruption.

The proposed judicial overhaul has also stirred Western concern for Israel's democratic health and spooked investors. Critics see it as an attempt to curb court independence by Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023