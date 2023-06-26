Turkey's Erdogan congratulates Greece's Mitsotakis for election victory

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his victory in repeat elections, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.

In a phone call, Erdogan, who was elected to his third term last month, said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

