US used diplomatic channels to send direct messages to Moscow -White House

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:54 IST
The United States used various diplomatic channels to send a message to Russia that there was no U.S. involvement in the uprising against the Kremlin, the White House said on Monday.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the messages were sent over the weekend. He did not say how Moscow responded.

