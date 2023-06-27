Left Menu

Biden invites Italian PM Meloni to visit White House in July

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin and also invited her to visit the White House in July, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 05:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 05:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin and also invited her to visit the White House in July, the White House said in a statement. Biden has spoken with key allies about the events in Russia and the phone call with Meloni was part of that effort, the statement said. "The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," it said.

Biden and Meloni also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius next month and recent developments in North Africa, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

