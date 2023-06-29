Left Menu

Had close call as chopper made emergency landing: Mamata

I had a close call the day before yesterday when the helicopter made an emergency landing on Sevoke Airbase.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she had a "close call" as her helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Sevoke due to bad weather two days ago.

Noting that she was touched by everyone's wishes for her good health, the TMC supremo said that she was slowly recovering after sustaining injuries while alighting from the chopper.

''I am deeply touched by everyone's well wishes for my health. I had a close call the day before yesterday when the helicopter made an emergency landing on Sevoke Airbase. With Almighty's benevolence and dedicated efforts of the medical team, I am recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy sessions at home,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee suffered ligament injuries in the left knee and left hip joint while deboarding the helicopter. She is at present undergoing treatment at home.

The incident occurred when she was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to the northern districts of the state to campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections.

