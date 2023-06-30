Brazil court forms majority to bar Bolsonaro from office for 8 years

Brazil's top electoral court on Friday formed a majority to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from public office until 2030 on counts that the far-right nationalist abused his power in last year's fraught election.

Four justices in the court have voted to convict Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost last October's election to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media, while one has not. Two judges are still to vote.

