Left Menu

Brazil court forms majority to bar Bolsonaro from office for 8 years

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:01 IST
Brazil court forms majority to bar Bolsonaro from office for 8 years

Brazil's top electoral court on Friday formed a majority to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from public office until 2030 on counts that the far-right nationalist abused his power in last year's fraught election.

Four justices in the court have voted to convict Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost last October's election to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media, while one has not. Two judges are still to vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023