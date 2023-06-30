HP BJP welcomes Centre's decision to provide subsidy on urea fertilizer

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the decision of the Union Government to provide a subsidy on urea fertilizer to farmers. The BJP Chief of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Bindal said that India will become self-reliant in urea production. He said that the Central Government has approved the continuation of the Urea Subsidy Scheme to ensure the availability of urea by excluding taxes and Neem coating charges.

He said that the package has the commitment to allocate around Rs 3.70 Lakh crore towards urea subsidy for three years. BJP State President Rajeev Bindal said that with this decision of the Modi Government, the farmers will not need to spend extra for the purchase of Urea and this will help in reducing their cost. He said that the price of urea would be Rs 245 per 45 kg urea bag excluding neem coating duty and applicable taxes. While the actual price of the bag is around Rs.2200 and it is continued.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Friday, Bindal said that the continuation of this urea subsidy scheme funded by the Government of India has saved the farmers from high fertilizer prices. He said that due to ever-increasing raw material prices, global fertilizer prices are increasing manifold in the last few years but the Narendra Modi government has given relief to the farmers by increasing the fertilizer subsidy. He said that the state government and the congress party are raising one issue of the import duty of apples just to divert the attention of the people from their guarantees as promised to the people of the state.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a special package of innovative schemes for farmers with a total outlay of Rs.3,68,676.7 crore, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Friday. "The package focuses on the overall welfare and economic well-being of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture. These initiatives will enhance farmers' income, strengthen natural and organic farming, revive soil productivity and ensure food security at the same time," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare while addressing the agriculture ministers of States and Union Territories virtually. (ANI)

