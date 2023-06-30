Left Menu

Parliamentary panel summons bank officials, tech giants over cyber security and threat on July 4

"Oral evidence of the representatives of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Yes Bank and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on the subject 'Cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes," the committee agenda read.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Finance on Friday called a meeting over cyber security and cyber threats on July 4. The parliamentary panel has summoned senior officials of various banks to give detailed presentations on how to prevent cyber threats in the country.

The subject for the meeting is 'Cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes.' "Oral evidence of the representatives of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Yes Bank and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on the subject 'Cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes," the committee agenda read.

The panel has also summoned the representatives of Paytm, Flipkart, Google and Apple. "Oral evidence of the representatives of One97 Communications (Paytm), Flipkart, Google and Apple on the subject 'Cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes'," it mentioned. The standing committee has expressed concerns over the rising number of cyber threat cases in the country.

Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance. The Committee consists of 31 members; 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

