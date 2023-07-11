CPI MP Viswam writes to Manipur CM, expresses concern over “suppression of democratic rights” in state

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh expressing concern over the "suppression of democratic rights" in the state under his government. Viswam in a letter to Manipur CM said that the state is grappling with violence for over two months now and the state machinery is "failing" in upholding law and order in the state.

"I write this letter to express my serious concern over the suppression of democratic rights and practices in the state of Manipur under your government. Manipur is grappling with violence for over two months now and the state machinery is failing in upholding law and order in the state," the MP said. He further said that disturbing developments from Manipur have "perturbed" people all over the country and many sections have voiced their concerns while aspiring for peace and normalcy to prevail in the state.

"It extremely unfortunate that such democratic voices are being suppressed by the government and even those offering assistance in peace-building are being targeted," he added. CPI Upper House MP from Kerala further stated that the people of the country naturally feel disturbed looking at the loss of lives, property and the fractures in society that have surfaced violently over the past few months.

"Democratically minded people also wish to share the sufferings of the people of Manipur and contribute to the restoration of normalcy in Manipur. Internet is unavailable for months and I have seen the pain of Manipuri people, as member of a joint CPI and CPI(M) delegation comprising of five Members of Parliament," he said. The MP also said that the members of the fact-finding committee of the National Federation of Indian Women that visited Manipur and interacted with victims of violence, displacement and arson were charged with sedition, provocation with intent to cause a riot, assertions prejudicial to national- integration and promoting enmity between different groups at Imphal police station that was "undemocratic".

"Continuation of violence in the state is an indictment of the failure of state government in maintaining harmony, and the FIR registered against NFIW activists is an undemocratic attempt to intimidate voices critical of the government over its handling of the crisis. Peace will be restored by taking all stakeholders in confidence, not through a crackdown on democratic voices," he added. CPI National Secretary Viswam urged to CM of Manipur to immediately rescind the fabricated charges against NFIW activists and stop the "suppression of democratic norms" in the state. (ANI)

