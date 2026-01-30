Left Menu

Three militants arrested in Manipur

Security forces arrested three members of banned outfits in Manipurs Imphal East district and recovered explosive items from Tengnoupal in separate operations, police said on Friday. Security forces recovered three improvised mortars of pompi, a locally made cannon, one IED and three hand grenades from Tarao Lamkhai in Tengnoupal district on Thursday, he said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:16 IST
Security forces arrested three members of banned outfits in Manipur's Imphal East district and recovered explosive items from Tengnoupal in separate operations, police said on Friday. Two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive) were apprehended from the Palace Gate area in Imphal East on Thursday, a senior officer said. A member of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was arrested from his residence at Nongada in Imphal East district on the same day, he said. In a separate operation, a person was held from Sangaikot in Churachandpur district on Wednesday after opium weighing over 36 kgs was seized from his possession, the officer said. Security forces recovered three improvised mortars of pompi, a locally made cannon, one IED and three hand grenades from Tarao Lamkhai in Tengnoupal district on Thursday, he said. They also neutralised three IEDs in Yangoubung village under the Moreh Police Station limits in the district near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, the officer said. They also recovered a cache of arms and explosives from the Saikul village in Churachandpur district on Thursday. Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic strife broke out in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

