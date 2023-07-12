Left Menu

Amit Shah attends BJP meeting in Bhopal, announces to launch campaign ahead of MP polls

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-07-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 00:07 IST
The BJP has decided to launch a special campaign in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, due later this year, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting of the party in Bhopal on Tuesday night.

"Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Shah has announced to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' from Madhya Pradesh after deeply reviewing preparations for the polls," Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma told reporters after the meeting.

Shah reviewed the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh and discussed poll strategies in detail at the meeting. He also took stock of the party's preparations for elections and analysed various aspects, Sharma said.

Shah landed in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, and their cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, also attended the meeting.

BJP's national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal were also present.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, Scindia, Tomar, Patel and the state cabinet ministers welcomed Shah on his arrival at the airport, sources added.

After the meeting, Shah left for the airport from the party office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

