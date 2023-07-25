Punjab: Congress leader Ashwani Sekhri joins BJP

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Ashwani Sekhri on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of state unit president Sunil Jakhar here.

Sekhri came to the BJP fold days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and expressed his intention of joining the party.

He was the MLA from the Batala assembly seat thrice in 1985, 2002 and 2012 and a minister in the Amarinder Singh government in 2002-2007.

Sekhri had met Shah on July 16 in Delhi.

