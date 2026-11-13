Sharad Pawar will strongly raise vote theft, SIR issues in Parliament, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh after meeting NCP chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would strongly raise the issues of alleged 'vote theft' and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Pawar, Singh said he had visited Pawar primarily to enquire about his health. He said Pawar enquired about the commencement of the parliamentary special session and sought details about the alleged vote theft and the deletion of votes in Delhi.

"We also discussed some aspects of Maharashtra politics and the results of the MLC elections. It was a pleasant and good meeting. I pray to God that Sharad Pawar Saheb recovers at the earliest and continues to discharge his political responsibilities and uphold his political commitment with the same energy with which he has always worked," Singh said. Asked about the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the AAP MP said he had no information about the matter and had not discussed it with the NCP (SP) chief.

"I had no discussion about that, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment. However, we certainly discussed the issue of vote theft and the SIR issue, which are currently being raised. As for the parliamentary session, since he asked when it would begin and about its proceedings, I believe Pawar Saheb will also strongly raise this voice in Parliament," he said. On the political debate over proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament, Singh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA did not have the required numbers to pass the legislation, stating that a two-thirds majority was necessary.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA do not have the required numbers. As far as the Women's Reservation Bill is concerned, we have already passed it. If they intend to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, they should implement it on the basis of the existing strength. There is a proper procedure for delimitation that must be followed," he said. Responding to a question on whether Sharad Pawar could join the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Singh said the NCP (SP) chief was a staunch opponent of the BJP. "One thing I know is that he is a staunch opponent of the BJP. So, what would be the point of joining them?" he said.

On the emerging political alliance between Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Singh said the decision to form an alliance was their own, and the people of the state would determine its electoral outcome. He further asserted that the impact of the alliance between the two parties would become clear only after the 2027 State assembly election results.

Taking a swipe at the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Singh alleged that it was failing on several fronts, including healthcare and education, and also referred to allegations of irregularities involving donations to the Shri Ram Temple. "The current government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is failing on every front—be it in the realm of healthcare, the state of schools, or the issue of misappropriation of donations meant for the temple of Lord Shri Ram. On every front, this government—the current administration under Yogi Adityanath—is failing. Ultimately, the people of UP will make their decision based on their own judgment," he added. (ANI)