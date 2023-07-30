"BJP will get stronger under leadership of Sunil Jakhar": Union Minister praises party’s new Punjab chief

Exuding confidence in the BJP's new Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said under the former's leadership, the party will grow stronger in the border state. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Union Minister said, "I think under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar, our new Punjab president, we will make big strides in ensuring that the majority of lotuses in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections bloom here."

Jhakar was given charge of the BJP's Punjab unit on July 4. Earlier this month, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lauded Jhakar, saying his vast political experience and able leadership with give new strength and direction to the party's Punjab unit.

Conveying his best wishes to the former Congress leader after he took charge of the BJP's Punjab unit, Chugh said, "I would like to extend my very best wishes to Sunil Jakhar-ji as he takes over as the BJP's Punjab president. I am sure that his wealth of political experience and able leadership will boost our cadres in Punjab and give them a new direction and a sense of purpose, going into next year's Lok Sabha elections. His leadership will translate into a resounding victory for us." He added that even former BJP presidents in Punjab had worked well and the party was getting stronger in the border state.

He also commended the efforts of former state president Ashwani Sharma, saying his efforts to keep the party organised and active in the state, especially during the protests against the Centre's farm laws, won't be forgotten. Chugh said party workers are bursting with new energy and zeal in Punjab and the BJP was getting stronger by the day in the AAP-ruled state.

He said the BJP, under Jhakar's leadership, will come up with a vastly improved performance in Punjab in next year's general elections. The BJP is already moving through the gears with regard to preparation for upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)