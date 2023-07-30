Left Menu

"BJP will get stronger under leadership of Sunil Jakhar": Union Minister praises party’s new Punjab chief

Exuding confidence in the BJP's new Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said under the former's leadership, the party will grow stronger in the border state. 

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 14:26 IST
"BJP will get stronger under leadership of Sunil Jakhar": Union Minister praises party’s new Punjab chief
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Exuding confidence in the BJP's new Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said under the former's leadership, the party will grow stronger in the border state. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Union Minister said, "I think under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar, our new Punjab president, we will make big strides in ensuring that the majority of lotuses in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections bloom here."

Jhakar was given charge of the BJP's Punjab unit on July 4. Earlier this month, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lauded Jhakar, saying his vast political experience and able leadership with give new strength and direction to the party's Punjab unit.

Conveying his best wishes to the former Congress leader after he took charge of the BJP's Punjab unit, Chugh said, "I would like to extend my very best wishes to Sunil Jakhar-ji as he takes over as the BJP's Punjab president. I am sure that his wealth of political experience and able leadership will boost our cadres in Punjab and give them a new direction and a sense of purpose, going into next year's Lok Sabha elections. His leadership will translate into a resounding victory for us." He added that even former BJP presidents in Punjab had worked well and the party was getting stronger in the border state.

He also commended the efforts of former state president Ashwani Sharma, saying his efforts to keep the party organised and active in the state, especially during the protests against the Centre's farm laws, won't be forgotten. Chugh said party workers are bursting with new energy and zeal in Punjab and the BJP was getting stronger by the day in the AAP-ruled state.

He said the BJP, under Jhakar's leadership, will come up with a vastly improved performance in Punjab in next year's general elections. The BJP is already moving through the gears with regard to preparation for upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023