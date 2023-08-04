Left Menu

Trump ally charged in Michigan over vote machine tampering

Lambert was the third person charged in Michigan this week after a special prosecutor in that state reviewed allegations that Trump allies illegally accessed voting machines after the 2020 election. Two other Michigan Republicans, former Michigan attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, and Daire Rendon, a former state representative, made their initial court appearances on Tuesday in connection with the case.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 01:01 IST
Trump ally charged in Michigan over vote machine tampering
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A lawyer who supported Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat was charged on Thursday with illegally accessing voting machines in Michigan, just hours before the former president was due to appear in a Washington, D.C., court on criminal charges that he conspired to cling on to power.

Stefanie Lambert Junttila, who along with other Trump allies tried to reverse Trump's defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden in Michigan, was charged with accessing, tampering with and undue possession of voting machines in the state, according to court records. Lambert was the third person charged in Michigan this week after a special prosecutor in that state reviewed allegations that Trump allies illegally accessed voting machines after the 2020 election.

Two other Michigan Republicans, former Michigan attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, and Daire Rendon, a former state representative, made their initial court appearances on Tuesday in connection with the case. All three were named last year by Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel, in an investigation of a scheme to access voting tabulators. Nessel, a Democrat, defeated Trump-endorsed DePerno in her re-election bid last year.

In a call with reporters last week, Junttila called the case a "malicious prosecution". The Michigan case is a separate prosecution from Trump's latest indictment.

Trump was appearing in court on Thursday accused of leading a conspiracy built on lies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and some allies of promoting false claims the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Biden.

It is the third time Trump has been indicted this year. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023