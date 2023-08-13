Left Menu

“Smriti Irani ki smriti theek nahi rahi; she suffers from Rahul Gandhi phobia”: Chhattisgarh CM

Addressing a public gathering in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister said that Smriti Irani has lost her mind.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:14 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani over her recent remark in Lok Sabha saying that the BJP leader has "Rahul Gandhi phobia". Addressing a public gathering in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister said that Smriti Irani has lost her mind.

"Smriti Irani ki smriti theek nahi rahi (Smriti Irani's memory is no more stable). She accused the Chhattisgarh government of giving land to Adani. Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani and we will give land to Adani. She has lost her mind?" he said. The Union minister for women and child development on August 9 alleged that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh handed over the land of tribals to the (Adani) group.

Baghel speaking during the party's 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' event in Janjgir-Champa where Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge was also present. Kharge took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they have a habit of twisting the work done by Congress to their advantage and mislead people of the country.

Kharge, while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district said that it was only Congress that put everything in place in the country. Explaining further, Kharge said that BJP only gives reference to the 1962 China war, but forgets that it was Indira Gandhi who divided Pakistan into two parts though they (BJP) are not able to hunt a bird.

"They always talk about 1962, but forget that Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts and now Bangladesh practices democratic governance. It was Congress' rule, in which 100000 people of the neighbouring country were arrested and later released. We fought with Pakistan and liberate Bangladesh This is our (Congress) power. You (BJP) cannot even hunt a bird or a rat," Kharge said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

