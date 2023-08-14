Left Menu

Selfishness of few pushed nation towards tragedy of Partition: Adityanath

Pakistan didnt learn from history and today its plight is not hidden from anyone, he said and added that India with a population of 140 crore people is moving forward with the message of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, removing the distinction of caste, creed, religion, north, south, east and west, despite facing the horrors of Partition.At the time of Partition, the most fertile land for agricultural production of Punjab went to Pakistan.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:24 IST
Selfishness of few pushed nation towards tragedy of Partition: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

India would have become a superpower quickly if Partition hadn't taken place, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday as he blamed the ''selfishness of a few'' for the division of the country. ''This date gives us new inspiration. It inspires us to draw some lessons from those sad moments in history,'' the chief minister said while addressing a meeting at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. No society can move forward by forgetting history, and that is why it should be ''our resolution that personal interest, family, caste, opinion, religion, region and language can never be above the nation'', Adityanath said.

''Had India remained undivided after independence in 1947, then it would not have taken long for it to become a superpower for the world today,'' he said. ''Selfishness of a few pushed the nation towards the tragedy of Partition,'' the chief minister said and added that it was not a partition of a piece of land, but of two hearts. It cost millions of lives, Adityanath said. Pakistan didn't learn from history and today its plight is not hidden from anyone, he said and added that India with a population of 140 crore people is moving forward with the message of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', ''removing the distinction of caste, creed, religion, north, south, east and west, despite facing the horrors of Partition''.

''At the time of Partition, the most fertile land for agricultural production of Punjab went to Pakistan. For some time, its economy also was in good shape. However, its negative approach had its toll on the country and today, its people are fighting for a sack of five kilograms of flour,'' Adityanath said.

Referring to the formation of Bangladesh from Pakistan, he said, ''The land of Bengal is known for art and literature. Today's Bangladesh was once the textile hub of India''.

He said that those who think that they will be safe on the basis of religion, ''East and West Pakistan were also of the same religion''. ''The atrocities committed by West Pakistan on East Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. It is not hidden from anyone that the Pakistani army behaved cruelly with the mothers and sisters of Bangladesh,'' Adityanath said.

Before the meeting, the chief minister visited the memorials related to the Partition at the Indira Gandhi Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023