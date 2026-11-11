Mumbai City announce arrival of Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos

Mumbai City has announced the arrival of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos, as per a press release.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 21:11 IST
Mumbai City announce arrival of Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos
Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos (Photo: Mumbai City). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City has announced the arrival of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos, as per a press release. Born in Foz do Iguaçu, the left-footed attacking midfielder has built his career across Brazilian football, representing several clubs, including Ypiranga FC, Foz do Iguacu, Cascavel, Atletico de Alagoinhas, and Ríver AC. He also featured for Santo Andre, Inhumas, and Moto Club before returning to Barcelona-BA in December 2025.

Hadrian’s addition will bring creativity and strengthen the team going forward as the Islanders look to achieve their objectives this season. Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying he was eager to give his best, support his teammates and make the club's fans proud. "I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to be part of this team. I want to give my best every time I step onto the pitch, help my teammates and make the fans proud," he said as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City Director of Football Sujay Sharma said Hadrian was signed as a replacement for the injured Leandro to maintain squad depth and provide the team with more options, expressing hope that the Brazilian would contribute to positive results. "Given the season-ending injury to Leandro, we have moved to get in Hadrian as a replacement, so that the team continues to have options and squad depth. We are hopeful Hadrian will give his all and contribute positively to help us get desired results going forward,” he said as per the Mumbai City press release. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026