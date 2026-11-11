ISRL Season 3 Rider Auction attracts global stars, sets new benchmarks in motorsport

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s only franchise-based supercross platform, delivered a spectacle off the track with its Season 3 Riders Auction. From intense bidding wars to fresh faces entering the big league, the auction proved that Supercross in India is evolving to become a global platform for professional athletes and star power, accoridng to a press release.

ISRL is the only motor sporting property in the world where athletes enter a formal bidding and auction system, creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of sports, commerce, and entertainment. Riders from Australia, Europe, the USA, Indonesia, Japan, and the South Asian circuit dominated proceedings, keeping team owners on their toes and cementing ISRL’s position as the fastest-growing motorsport property in the country.

France, USA, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia led the charge at the auction, commanding top bids with 13 riders being selected across teams. The four categories for Season 3 are 450cc International, 250cc International, 250cc India Asia Mix and 250cc Group ‘A’ Foreign Bikes Only – Indian Futures. ISRL Season 3 will continue to provide opportunities for domestic talent, with 30 Indian riders registered in Indian Futures as well as 250cc India Asia Mix categories. The new Indian Futures category, in particular, will provide a dedicated platform for emerging Indian riders to develop in an international-level competition. “ISRL is not just building a racing league, we are creating a new sports economy for India where athletes, teams, brands, and fans all converge. The Season 3 auction has shown the world that India is ready to back motorsport at scale, and this is just the beginning of our global journey,” said Eeshan Lokhande, Director, Indian Supercross Racing League.

Highest Bid Rider: Luke Clout commanded the auction’s top price at ₹21,46,000/-, making him the most sought-after rider of the night. Rugved Barguje stole the spotlight for the local contingent, drawing a Rs 6,50,000 contract – one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 3 auction.

Indewheelers Motorsports have retained their Season 2 riders, France’s Calvin Fonvieille in the 250cc International category and Thailand’s Witsarut Salangam in the 250cc India & Asia Mix category, for Season 3. The pursuit of Rugved Barguje, Thanarat Penjan, Anthony Bourdon and Luke Clout sparked the most dramatic exchange of the night, with relentless back-to-back raises from competing franchises.

At just 16 years, Muhammad Athar Alghifari from Indonesia became the youngest athlete to be signed by Gujarat Trailblazers in the 250cc India & Asia Category, signalling a generational power shift in the league. PBG Ducati Legacy Racing secured Matt Moss, Reid Taylor and Jack Nunn.

A record Rs 4,50,00,000 was spent by the six franchise teams, underlining the growing commercial strength of ISRL through the auction. A total of 135 athletes, including 105 international and 30 Indian riders, went under the hammer, with 42 riders successfully auctioned.

Fans can experience ISRL live from December 26 to February 2027 across major Indian cities and join the excitement online with #FlirtWithDirt. With the rider line-up now sealed, all roads lead to Round -1 as ISRL kicks off its third season, promising an unparalleled mix of racing, entertainment, and fan engagement. (ANI)