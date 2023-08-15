Punjab CM Mann hands over compensation cheques to flood victims

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over compensation cheques to victims of the recent floods in Punjab, assuring the people that his government will compensate for the loss of every single penny.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level Independence Day function here, Mann said the compensation amount was decided after a special 'girdawari (survey to assess losses)'.

The Punjab government is duty-bound to compensate the people following the recent floods, Mann said and added that there is no dearth of funds with his dispensation for this.

Every effort will be made to provide relief to the flood-hit people, he said.

Mann added that he gathered first-hand information on the floods by visiting the affected areas and no stone is being left unturned to provide succour to the people in these areas.

Officers were directed to ensure that the girdawari was completed by August 15. The girdawari covered every loss of crop, cattle and homes, among others, to ''fully compensate the people'', Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister said 1,495 villages in 19 districts were affected by the floods and assured the people that his government will compensate for the loss of every single penny.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by a downpour in the state between July 9 and 11, flooding vast expanse of farmlands and other areas, besides paralysing daily life.

